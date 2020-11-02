Conor McGregor shares his take on who is the most underrated fighter in the UFC

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor hopped on social media this afternoon to do a Q&A with fight fans.

McGregor is slated to make his return to the Octagon on January 23rd for a rematch with Dustin Poirier at 155lbs. While that bout has yet to be made official, Dana White did tell reporters at yesterday’s UFC Vegas 12 event it was a “done deal“.

During his brief Q&A with fight fans, Conor McGregor fielded a number of questions including the following from @exodus_db: Who is the most underrated fighter on the UFC roster right now?

Tony Ferguson. It chops and changes daily however in this hollow forgetful business of recency. https://t.co/mAMLRoo7Q5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

“Tony Ferguson.” Conor McGregor replied. “It chops and changes daily however in this hollow forgetful business of recency.”

Tony Ferguson (25-4 MMA) was last seen in action at May’s UFC 249 event, where he suffered a fifth round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje in his bid to reclaim the promotions interim lightweight title.

Prior to his setback to ‘The Highlight’, Ferguson had put together a spectacular twelve-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since dismantling Donald Cerrone in just forty-seconds at UFC 246.

The former lightweight and featherweight title holder, McGregor, has gone 3-1 over his past four UFC appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming by way of submission to bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While a fight between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson has been on many fans wish list for some time, the Irishman did not elude to a future matchup with ‘El Cucuy’ as being on his hit list for 2021.

Instead, McGregor listed a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz as a potential option for what could come next following his rematch with ‘The Diamond’.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor that Tony Ferguson is currently the most underrated fighter on the UFC roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on November 1, 2020