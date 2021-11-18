Conor McGregor explains why he frequently deletes tweets from his Twitter page

Conor McGregor has explained – ironically, in a since-deleted tweet – why he deletes things from his Twitter account.

During his time on the shelf through injury, Conor McGregor has certainly been busy. The Irishman has made it clear that he wants to come back to the Octagon and, in doing so, wants to put a definitive end to his rivalry with Dustin Poirier.

However, he’s also spent a lot of time on social media; and particularly Twitter.

McGregor has a tendency to tweet things out in the middle of the night before swiftly deleting them just a few hours later. During an exchange with a political commentator regarding COVID-19 restrictions in Ireland, McGregor revealed why he deletes tweets – before then deleting that tweet, too.

My point stands. I am ashamed of those in government! Leo comment, disgraceful. I’m worried for our neglected hospitals and for our people. It is an abomination what is happening! It hurts me beyond belief. If you think I enjoy saying these things and want to keep them, i do not. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2021

“Hey, d*** breath, you must be new here. I will always say what I need to say, it gets reported/spread, then I remove from my page.

“It’s done and out. I do not like to keep negativity on my channels. Ever. You do zero to help anything or anyone in any situation. So shut up.”

Quote retrieved by LowKickMMA

Do you agree with the Twitter strategy of Conor McGregor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!