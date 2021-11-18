Kevin Lee agrees to six-month suspension with the Nevada State Athletic Commission

UFC fighter Kevin Lee has agreed to a six-month suspension with the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

In the wake of his loss to Daniel Rodriguez earlier this year, news began to surface that Kevin Lee had tested positive for adderall. In the wake of this discovery, Lee came clean and admitted that while he used it to help with his ADHD, he didn’t apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption from the NSAC.

Now, Lee has reportedly come to an agreement with NSAC that will see him receive a six-month suspension alongside a fine of $16,500.

The suspension means he will be allowed to return to the Octagon in late February, although he has been removed from the UFC rankings pool as a result of this incident.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to be released by the company, but it does mean he’ll likely be facing a must-win situation by the time he steps back into the cage next year.

