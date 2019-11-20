Jon Jones responds to Jan Blachowicz’s request for a title shot

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has responded to Jan Blachowicz’s desire for a shot at the title.

Blachowicz is coming off the back of a split decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Sao Paulo this past weekend, although the nature of his victory didn’t exactly do much to increase his stock within the division. While the Polish star has managed to win six of his last seven, with the only loss coming at the hands of Thiago Santos, he could’ve easily come out on the wrong end of the decision against Souza.

With Jones already seemingly having his hands full with Dominick Reyes, he made his response to Blachowicz’s request pretty clear.

I don’t know man, you don’t sound too ready https://t.co/yDSO1dLpw1 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 19, 2019

Jones’ proposed fight against Reyes is going to cause him plenty of problems, and some would even argue that Blachowicz could create some concern for his title reign under the right set of circumstances. Given the champion’s ability in the risk management department, though, it remains to be seen where and how he would be put in any kind of substantial danger.

The last few years have seen the light heavyweight division take a serious knock when it comes to the perceived depth at 205, with many contenders such as Anthony Smith and the aforementioned Santos being able to make their way up towards the top of the mountain simply by stringing a few wins together.

Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman and now Souza have all failed to make a successful jump up from middleweight, but two men who have always been able to stay pretty consistent are Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz.

Everyone knows that Jones is after a big money fight of some description, but if that means taking on Israel Adesanya, it seems as if he’ll need to wait for “The Last Stylebender” to make the jump up.

Do you think Jan Blachowicz deserves a shot at Jon Jones?

