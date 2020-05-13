Conor McGregor, Dana White issue statements on Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

UFC superstar Conor McGregor and UFC president Dana White each issued statements following the recent news about Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The father of Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently in a coma in a Russian hospital, as per reports. Late on Wednesday, the UFC acknowledged that the elder Nurmagomedov is ill and White issued a statement on the matter. Later on, McGregor joined in.

Below you can find the statements of both Conor McGregor and Dana White.

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect. He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career. I know how close Khabib is with his father and I’m saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight

It’s a classy message from both McGregor and White towards Nurmagomedov at a time when his family needs it. Despite the rivalry between McGregor and Nurmagomedov which runs deep, the Irishman made it clear in the message that he deeply respects the elder Nurmagomedov despite the rivalry he has with his son.

As for White, his message confirms the reports out of Russia about the older Nurmagomedov’s health. It’s a classy message from the UFC president as the Nurmagomedov family deals with something that is much bigger than fighting. And for the time being, this news likely means the younger Nurmagomedov won’t be fighting anytime soon.

We here at BJPenn.com wish the Nurmagomedovs the very best during this difficult time for their family.