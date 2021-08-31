Conor McGregor confirms he has two fights left on his UFC contract

Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor took to his social media where he confirmed that he has only two fights left on his UFC contract.

Holding an impromptu Q&A session with fans on his social media on Monday evening, McGregor dropped a slew of knowledge about himself. When a fan asked McGregor about being a big-time PPV seller, McGregor gave out the information that he has only two UFC fights left on his deal. For the Irishman, he says he holds eight of the top-10 UFC PPV records right now, and he wants to use his last two fights to claim the entire top-10.

This list is incorrect. McGregor Aldo done more than ufc 100, Brock v mir. And McGregor cowboy done more than McGregor Aldo. I currently hold 8 of the UFC’s top 10 ppv’s. With two fights left on my contract, I will look to finish with the full top 10 in ppv’s. Motivating!

It is interesting to hear from McGregor himself how many fights that he has left in the Octagon given that this sort of information is usually privy and not available to the general public. Now that we know how many fights McGregor has left on his UFC contract, it becomes a bit more intriguing to consider what his path moving forward is with the promotion. Obviously, he suffered a horrible leg break injury against Dustin Poirier and he will need about a year off to recover from it. But once he gets back, it’s possible he could look to fight out the final two fights in quick order so he can become a free agent.

Do you think Conor McGregor will go to boxing or another MMA promotion after his last two UFC fights are up, or do you think he will re-sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship?