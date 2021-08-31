Conor McGregor still believes he can become a three-division champion in the UFC

Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor still believes that he can accomplish his goal and become a three-division champion in the UFC.

McGregor is the former UFC featherweight and UFC lightweight champion. In addition to competing at 145lbs and 155lbs during his career, he has also competed at 170lbs, where he holds a 2-1 record with wins over Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone and a loss to Diaz. Despite the fact that McGregor is now getting a bit older and coming off of a horrendous leg break injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the Irishman remains convinced that he has what it takes to become a UFC champion still and in a third division this time around.

Taking to his social media to answer the questions of fans, McGregor was asked if he has what it takes to become a triple champion, and he replied with a one-word answer: Yes.

Right now, the UFC welterweight title is held by Kamaru Usman who, on paper at least, seems like a completely nightmarish matchup for McGregor. In addition to being a strong wrestler, Usman is also a devastating knockout artist, so he matches up very well with McGregor on paper. Of course, Usman defends his belt against Colby Covington later this year at UFC 268 and there is no telling for sure if he will defend his belt successfully in that fight. But either way, McGregor seems to be in tough against either of those fighters.

Having said that, a lot changes in MMA, and in a year from now when McGregor returns to the Octagon, who knows who will be the champion at that point. Still, it seems unlikely that McGregor will hold a third belt, although he remains quite confident that he can do so.

Do you think Conor McGregor can win a third belt in the UFC?