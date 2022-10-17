Conor McGregor claims he carried Floyd Mayweather in their first fight: “I come out full force, and today, I end Floyd”

Floyd Mayweather has often claimed that he ‘carried’ Conor McGregor through the early rounds of their 2017 boxing superfight, which ended in a 10th round TKO victory for Floyd. Now McGregor is firing back, saying he was the one who was doing the carrying.

McGregor’s comments came as part of a compliment he paid towards Claressa Shields, who had just won a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate against Savannah Marshall over the weekend. Shields retained her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF, and The Ring middleweight titles. She added the WBO middleweight title to her collection, becoming the unified middleweight champion.

- Advertisement -

“You’ve way more venom then Floyd,” McGregor told Shields over Twitter. “I beat Floyd if we rematch. Untold truth it was me who carried him the early rounds playing pitty patty. Every single shot I threw early landed. From body to head I was playing ping pong. I come out full force, and today, I end Floyd.”

You’ve way more venom then Floyd. I beat Floyd if we rematch. Untold truth it was me who carried him the early rounds playing pitty patty. Every single shot I threw early landed. From body to head I was playing ping pong. I come out full force, and today, I end floyd. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 17, 2022

- Advertisement -

While McGregor may not have beaten Mayweather that night, he did well enough that the loss didn’t hurt his stock. One judge (and many fans) gave McGregor the first few rounds before Mayweather began taking over as the fight continued. Once the official stats were tabulated, it turned out Conor had hit Floyd more times in their ten round fight than Manny Pacquiao did in his bout against Mayweather. Not bad for a boxing virgin.

In a 2020 interview with REVOLT TV, Mayweather claimed he barely trained for the McGregor fight.

“I wanted to entertain the people,” Floyd said. “So you know, just lead with that style that I had. It was entertaining, it was fun, so people enjoyed it. You have to give people a show, so I gave people a show. If I wanted to go out and f*** him up and blaze him right out the gate, I coulda did that. But you know, my thing is if I would have did that, there probably wouldn’t be a part two.”

Rumors of a McGregor vs. Mayweather 2 fight started to heat up over the summer, with Floyd’s camp leaking all sorts of stories about a nine-figure offer to ‘The Notorious.’ McGregor made headlines when he posted a cryptic message on his Twitter saying ‘I accept.’

- Advertisement -

But after Mayweather dissed McGregor a little too hard in the press, things seemed to fizzle out.

“I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment,” Mayweather said. “So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals.”

Conor McGregor is passing on a rematch with Floyd Mayweather 🥊 (via @TheNotoriousMMA) pic.twitter.com/MVy3lJdKht — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 21, 2022

“Not interested,” McGregor wrote, and he peaced out of the conversation.

However, there may be too much money sitting on the table for a Mayweather vs. McGregor rematch to truly die. Conor McGregor has two fights left on his current UFC contract. The opportunity to leave the promotion and pocket the entire purse on a megafight like this would be hard for anybody to resist.

At the very least, he can use the possibility as a way to extract more money out of the UFC to stay. And who knows, maybe that’s exactly what he’s doing with tweets like these.

What do you think, PENN Nation? Are you interested at all in a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor? And how do you think it would go given Conor’s recent increase in size? Let us know in the comments!

- Advertisement -