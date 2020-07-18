Confirmed | Paulo Costa vs. Israel Adesanya middleweight title bout set for UFC 253

It appears fight fans will finally get to see undefeated middleweights Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya throw down inside of the Octagon.

Initially, it looked like the highly anticipated title fight might occur in late 2019. Unfortunately, that plan was derailed by a Costa bicep injury, and Adesanya ultimately accepted a title defense against Yoel Romero in March instead.

‘Stylebender’ would go on to defeat ‘The Soldier of God’ by way of decision at UFC 248, in what many dubbed to be a “boring fight“.

Now it appears that Israel Adesanya has signed on to fight Paulo Costa at September’s UFC 253 pay-per-view event. That news was originally reported by Brazilian news outlet Combate, who shared the following on Twitter.

Ultimate encaminha Israel Adesanya x Paulo Borrachinha para o UFC 253, dia 19 de setembro | combate | Globoesporte – Apuração com @marbarone https://t.co/953NBWOVA1 — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) July 18, 2020

“Ultimate sends Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa to UFC 253, September 19th”

The exciting news comes shortly after Costa’s manager Wallid Ismail claimed that the fight title fight had been delayed by Adesanya and his Team.

“UFC offered Adesanya to fight on July 11 and August 15 and Adesanya declined both times,” Ismail told BJPENN.com. “His coach claims Adesanya hasn’t gotten an offer which is not true. We have proof.”

BJPENN.com reached out to Wallid Ismail this evening who confirmed that Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa is now set for the September 19 pay-per-view event. “It’s a done deal,” he said.

Expectations are definitely high for September’s Adesanya vs. Costa title fight. Costa’s coach Eric Albarracin, for his part, believes it will be “the greatest middleweight title fight in history.”

“Paulo Costa vs Adesanya will be the greatest middleweight title fight in history,” the Costa coach told BJPENN.com. “These two hate each other, they are at each other’s throats. When we went to UFC 243, Adesanya called him Ricky Martin, and he does look like Ricky Martin but he hits like Mike Tyson. Adesanya will not step out of the cage there, Costa will erase him.”

Who do you think will come out on top when Adesanya and Costa finally step into the cage together? Give us your prediction in the comments section down below.