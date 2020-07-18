Paulo Costa reacts after securing title shot against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253

Paulo Costa will get his first opportunity to fight for UFC gold when he squares off with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 253.

Following an initial report from Combate, BJPENN.com confirmed with sources that Costa will in fact square off with Adesanya at the September 19 pay-per-view event.

Paulo Costa (13-0 MMA) was most recently seen in action at last August’s UFC 241 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Yoel Romero.

It was initially thought that Costa would be the next man to challenge Adesanya following his victory over The Cuban, however, a bicep injury forced the Brazilian to be put on the sidelines.

With that, Israel Adesanya wound up fighting Romero at UFC 248, a fight which ‘Stylebender’ wound up winning by way of decision.

September’s Costa vs. Adesanya bout is arguably the biggest fight in middleweight history, pitting two undefeated fighters in their prime against one another.

Paulo Costa possesses unbelievable knockout power, with twelve of his thirteen career victories coming by form of stoppage (11 KO’s, 1 Submission).

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya has proven himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC. ‘Stylebender’ has amazing precision, which he uses to swiftly dismantle his opponents.

There has already been a ton of trash-talk between Costa and Adesanya leading up to September’s highly anticipated showdown.

The Brazilian slugger had previously vowed to “kill” Adesanya when they finally meet inside of the cage.

Despite Costa’s threats of violence, Adesanya has also promised his fans a finish when he squares off with ‘The Eraser’ at UFC 253.

This evening, Paulo Costa took to Twitter where he reacted to the news that his long awaited title fight with Israel Adesanya had finally been made official.

The fight is on folks!

In September I ll bring the Show up — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 18, 2020

“This fight is on folks! In September I’ll bring the Show up.”

Who are you picking to emerge victorious when undefeated middleweights Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya throw down at UFC 253 this September? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 18, 2020