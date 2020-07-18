UFC Fight Island 2: ‘Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains on Yas Island for tonight’s UFC Fight Island 2 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by a rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez.

The flyweight standouts, Figueiredo and Benavidez, will once again collide for the promotions vacant 125lbs title this evening.

The pair first met this past February in Virginia, with the Brazilian emerging victorious by way of TKO shortly following an accidental headbutt. However, Figueiredo did not take home the title that evening, as he had missed the championship weight limit by 2.5lbs the previous day.

Prior to his set back to Figueiredo, Joseph Benavidez (28-6 MMA) was riding a three-fight winning streak which included TKO victories over Jussier Formiga and Alex Perez.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo (18-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s rematch with Benavidez on a three-fight win streak, which includes a submission victory over former title challenger Tim Elliott.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Island 2 features a key middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson.

Gastelum (15-5 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he battles ‘The Joker’ this evening. In his most recent effort at November’s UFC 244 event, Kelvin dropped a split-decision to former welterweight title challenger Darren Till.

Meanwhile, Jack Hermansson (20-5 MMA) will also be looking to rebound at tonight’s event, this after having his impressive four-fight win streak snapped by Jared Cannonier in his most recent effort this past September.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Fight Island 2 results and highlights below:

UFC Fight Island 2 Main card (ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

UFC Fight Island 2 Prelims (ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani – Dawson def. Narimani by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Joseph Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez – Alvarez def. Duffy via submission (guillotine) at 2:25 of Round 1

⚠️ SHOOT WITH CAUTION ⚠️ 🇪🇸 'El Fenomeno' can make you pay! Action continues on @ESPN / E+ for #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/5p407g8CiC — UFC (@ufc) July 18, 2020

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson – Johns def. Jackson by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Malcolm Gordon vs. Amir Albazi – Albazi def. Gordon via submission (triangle choke) at 4:42 of Round 1

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan – Tsarukyan def. Ramos by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac – Spivac def. Felipe by majority decision (28-28, 29-27 x2)

