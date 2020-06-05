Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley betting odds released

The oddsmakers have released the opening odds for a potential welterweight grudge match between bitter rivals Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley.

Woodley said this week that the UFC has already contacted him about a potential Covington matchup and the former UFC welterweight champion says he has accepted the fight. Woodley and Covington have been involved in a heated rivalry for a few years now, and finally, in 2020 it seems like we may see these two settle their beef inside the Octagon. The fight is not yet official but it seems highly likely to be booked soon.

Ahead of a potential matchup between Covington and Woodley the oddsmakers have released the betting odds for the bout. Check them out below courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC Futures Odds

Colby Covington -250

Tyron Woodley +210

Covington opened as a -250 betting favorite. That means a $250 bet would win you $100. Woodley opened as a +210 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $210.

Covington (15-2) is coming off of a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. Although Covington lost the fight, he went farther against Usman than anyone else ever has and it proved that he is among the welterweight elite in the UFC. Covington had won seven straight fights prior to the Usman fight, including wins over Rafael dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler, and he is the former UFC interim welterweight champion.

Woodley (19-5-1) is coming off of back-to-back decision losses to Gilbert Burns and Usman in his last two fights. He has not looked like the Woodley of a few years ago when he was the former UFC welterweight champion and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Having said that, Woodley isn’t yet two years removed from a dominant win over Darren Till, so perhaps he still has something left deep down in the tank.

Who do you like at these odds, Colby Covington or Tyron Woodley?