Photo | Wanderlei Silva shows off injuries from bike accident

Former Pride middleweight champion Wanderlei Silva was recently hit by his car while riding his bike, breaking his foot and sustaining some pretty nasty looking wounds.

It was the Brazilian MMA legend’s second such accident in a four-year span. He says wearing a helmet save his life on both occasions.

“My life was saved by the helmet for the second time,” Silva told Sherdog after his accident. “I suffered a similar accident in 2016 but this time at least the car driver didn’t run away. He stopped to help me.”

Silva says his accident occurred at an intersection with two traffic lights.

“The first one was green,” he said. “But I cannot [be sure] if the second turned red in the process.”

Silva’s accident sent him flying off his bike and skittering across the pavement. The MMA legend shared some photos of the injuries he sustained in the ordeal with Sherdog. See them below:

Wanderlei Silva has not fought since September, 2018, when he was knocked out by Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in the Bellator cage. This loss was preceded by a decision defeat to Chael Sonnen, also under the Bellator banner.

The Brazilian star recently inked a deal with upstart bare-knuckle promotion BKFC, but has yet to make his debut with the organization.

BKFC is currently courting former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who is plotting a comeback at 53 years of age. The promotion has reportedly offered Tyson more than $20M for his services. BKFC President David Feldman has suggested Silva could be Tyson’s opponent, should he agree to a deal. Silva has reportedly been offered $10M for the potential bare-knuckle bout—an offer he accepted “right away.”

“I was offered the fight and I accepted right away”, Silva told Brazilian combat sports publication TATAME recently.

Here’s hoping Wanderlei Silva makes a speedy recovery!