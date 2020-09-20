Colby Covington unleashed some controversial comments during heated on-air spat with Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight Colby Covington unleashed some controversial comments during a heated exchange with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Following Covington’s win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, he received a phone call from United States President Donald Trump congratulating him on his victory. Usman was part of the UFC on ESPN post-fight show and after taking the call from Trump, Covington got into it with his rival, spewing several insults along the way.

Colby and Kamaru during the Post Fight Show. pic.twitter.com/xtKpaTfTrS — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) September 20, 2020

“Who did you get a call from? Did you get a call from, freaking, your little tribe? Did they give you some smoke signals for you? (laughs) You’re a joke Marty Fake Newsman,” Covington said (via BloodyElbow).

In response, Usman said, “I finished you. I broke your face. I broke your face,” referring to the pair’s bout at UFC 245 last December where Usman won.

Usman and Covington could absolutely rematch at some point, but it won’t be happening anytime soon because Usman is set to take on Gilbert Burns in his next title defense. For Covington, he likely needs one more win over a top fighter to get his rematch with Usman. A fight against someone like Jorge Masvidal makes sense next for Covington’s next fight as he looks to get another crack at the welterweight title.

There is clearly no love lost between Usman and Covington. The two rivals had an epic fight at UFC 245 which saw Covington get stopped by strikes in the fifth round after what he feels was a quick stoppage by referee Marc Goddard. They have been talking about a rematch in the nine months since their first encounter, but Covington wasn’t active during that time and other contenders like Burns emerged. Burns is next, but knowing how often injuries happen in this sport, Covington should be on standby.

