Dana White says he has to “have a conversation” with Donald Cerrone following UFC Vegas 11

UFC president Dana White says he has to have a conversation with welterweight star Donald Cerrone after his fight at UFC Vegas 11.

Cerrone toughed it out and fought to a draw against Niko Price in the co-main event of the evening. After getting dominated in the first round, the referee took a point from Price for an eye poke and so the round was scored 9-9. The second round was once again all Price and he won it 10-9, but Cerrone had a strong third round and won it 10-9. With the point deduction, the judges scored the fight as a majority draw.

The draw isn’t as bad as a loss, but overall Cerrone is now winless over his last five fights and he’s been getting finished at a higher rate lately. Although Cerrone was able to go the full 15 minutes with Price, he took quite a bit of damage in the fight and was fortunate to escape with a draw in a fight that he would have lost without the foul.

Speaking following the event, White was asked about Cerrone and the UFC president confirmed he would have a talk with Cerrone about potentially retiring from MMA.

#UFC president Dana White admits he has to "have a conversation" with Donald Cerrone about his future after #UFCVegas11. Watch full video: https://t.co/T6rL6Po7l4 pic.twitter.com/gMxl6ngEx0 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 20, 2020

“I thought it was a draw too. I had it a draw, I don’t know how you guys scored it, but you know what? I said this thing could be a draw and it ended up being one. Yeah, listen, for him tonight the win for him tonight was he was out in the first 30 seconds of the first round. He fought back, he’s tough, he’s durable. I love Cowboy and I know this is going to f*cking crush him and break his heart, but it’s time to have a conversation with him,” White said.

“I need to talk to him. He and I need to have a conversation.”

Do you think that Dana White should tell Donald Cerrone to retire?