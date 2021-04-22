Video | Rafael Fiziev issues hilarious callout of Kevin Lee

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev issued a hilarious callout of fellow divisional contender Kevin Lee with a video posted on his social media.

In the video that Fiziev shared on his social media, the striker is seen walking around in a forest while calling out Lee’s name. Take a look at the video that “Ataman” posted below.

Lee is the No. 13 ranked lightweight in the UFC so it makes sense that Fiziev wants to fight him since his goal is to break into the top-15. Fiziev is not currently ranked but he is 3-1 overall in the UFC and has won his last three straight fights, including a knockout win over Renato Moicano in his last outing. That showing won him a 50k bonus for “Performance of the Night” and he also won 50k for “Fight of the Night” for his war with Mark Diakiese.

It’s fair to wonder if Lee would be willing to accept the fight with Fiziev considering he has been calling out ranked fighters whenever he gets a chance to. Lee last fought in March 2020 at the UFC’s last event before it went on a temporary hiatus for COVID-19. He lost by submission to Charles Oliveira in the main event of a card in Brazil and he has been out of action ever since while getting healed up on the sidelines. Overall Lee is still one of the best lightweights in the UFC and it’s no surprise to see someone like Fiziev who is hoping to break into the top-15 call him out.

Stylistically, this would be a fun fight between two fighters who don’t mind standing and trading. Lee also has the grappling skills so it would be interesting to see if he would test that aspect of Fiziev’s game and how Fiziev is able to handle it.

Do you want to see Rafael Fiziev fight Kevin Lee?