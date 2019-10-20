Colby Covington takes another shot at UFC President Dana White

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has taken another shot at UFC president Dana White in the weeks leading up to UFC 245.

“Chaos” and White have been getting into a war of words as of late, with Covington saying he would slap the UFC bossman with the welterweight belt if White attempts to wraps gold around his waist at UFC 245.

Following UFC Boston, reporters asked White about Covington’s comments, and White responded by saying that the welterweight contender is a “big-mouthed f*cking idiot.”

Now Colby Covington has taken to social media to post a humorous picture of his boss. Take a look at it below.

“Same energy.”

Covington is set to fight Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title in the main event of December’s blockbuster UFC 245 event. Colby Covington has waited a long time for a title shot. He won the interim belt against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in June 2018 and was set to fight former champion Tyron Woodley back at UFC 228 in September 2018 before needing surgery on his nose and losing his title shot to Darren Till.

The promotion then tried to book Covington against Usman for the vacant title in January 2019, but the UFC couldn’t get the fight booked and UFC 233 was canceled as a result. The UFC decided to punish Covington for not taking the fight with Usman, and instead gave Usman the title shot against Woodley at UFC 235. Usman dominated that fight and took home the title.

Covington sat out until August 2019 waiting for a title shot until he couldn’t wait any longer and ended up fighting Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark. He dominated Lawler by unanimous decision and the UFC finally decided to give Covington his title shot.

But even though Covington got the title shot he desired, he’s still not the biggest fan of White, and evidently White’s not the biggest fan of Covington, either.