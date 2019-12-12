Colby Covington slams fight between ‘jobbers’ Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone

Colby Covington has taken a shot at UFC 246 stars Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, calling the two men “jobbers” ahead of their clash in Las Vegas next month.

Covington is currently in the midst of fight week for UFC 245 as he gears up for the biggest fight of his career this Saturday night against Kamaru Usman. The bout will be contested for the UFC Welterweight Championship, which “The Nigerian Nightmare” currently holds.

Despite this, many fans are already looking ahead to the return of McGregor when he squares off against “Cowboy” next month. One man who isn’t excited, however, or so it seems, is Covington himself.

During an interview with Helen Yee, Covington had the following to say before the blockbuster main event.

“I look at Brokeback Cowboy, a guy that’s way over the hill, versus the Irish Little Leprechaun Conor McGregor who is cashed out in his own right. He couldn’t even knock an old dude off a bar stool in a bar, so you know. It’s a match-up of jobbers and journeymen and they both should retire”.

Covington has already had a pretty interesting week in the build-up to the card this weekend, with many wondering whether or not the allure of his character has been somewhat shattered after the man himself revealed it was all pretty much just an act.

Still, he’s the kind of guy that is always going to insert himself into any and all storylines he can throughout the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and it’s hard not to somewhat admire him for that.

As for McGregor vs. Cerrone there are definitely quite a few critics that have been voicing their strong opinions on what the fight could mean for the welterweight division. For now, all we can do is sit back and admire the insanity of the UFC’s next few big cards.

