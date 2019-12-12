Michael Bisping reveals top fight on his 2020 wishlist

Michael Bisping revealed one fight he absolutely wants to see happen in 2020 — and it’s not an MMA bout.

The former middleweight champion and UFC veteran has been busy with other career pursuits since retiring in 2018. Bisping has built a reputation as a respected MMA commentator and analyst. He also has a popular podcast called Believe You Me, where he covers all things MMA with co-host and comedian, Luis J. Gomez.

His social media has become a hotspot for fighting discussion and today was no different. On Twitter, “The Count” revealed which fight he is most looking forward to seeing in 2020.

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder was Bisping’s surprising first choice — although he may have been focusing specifically on boxing matches as he was responding to boxing legend Lennox Lewis.

Joshua recently bounced back in his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia. The Brit first faced Ruiz for the first time in June. In that first fight, the Mexican fighter shocked the world by finishing Joshua by TKO in the seventh round.

In their second matchup, Joshua delivered a methodical and consistent strategy to pick apart his opponent. He sealed the unanimous points win and regained the WBA, IBF and WBO titles that he lost in June. However, Deontay Wilder was left unimpressed by Joshua’s victory.

“Joshua did what he had to do to get the win. He ran around the ring and was on his bike all day,” (via The Athletic).

“You want to dominate guys, man. I’m not coming in, after losing to this guy, to just dance and grab and jab and hold. I’m going to show the world and convince them I am the very best and that no one is close to me.”

In line with Michael Bisping’s wish list, rumours are circulating that the two boxing titans could face off in a unification bout. Wilder’s trainer and co-manager Jay Deas has concerns about Wilder fighting Joshua in the UK, but is open to another location across the globe:

“Wherever (the fight) makes the most sense is fine with us — I don’t have any qualms about travelling or anything of that nature,” he said (via The Daily Mail).

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder is the fight to see in 2020? Sound off in the comments below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/11/2019.