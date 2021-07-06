Colby Covington shares video of Dustin Poirier dropping amateur during sparring, Jorge Masvidal reacts

Colby Covington shared a video of Dustin Poirier dropping an amateur fighter during sparring, and rival Jorge Masvidal reacted to it.

Covington recently said that Poirier isn’t as nice of a guy as people think he is, and he revealed that he had footage of Poirier hurting an amateur in sparring while preparing for the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight back at UFC 242. Take a look at the video of Poirier dropping his training partner and then saying “and new” after knocking him down.

The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is “khabib.” @DustinPoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge👨‍⚖️ #AndNew #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/EMMFwC2b4E — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 6, 2021

The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is “khabib.” @DustinPoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge #AndNew #UFC264

While you don’t typically want to hurt training partners during sparring, you have to remember that Poirier was training for a world title fight with Nurmagomedov and sparring can get hard at times. Based on the response from fans, it doesn’t seem like too many people think Poirier was being malicious here, but that’s up for interpretation.

Soon after Covington took to Twitter to share this sparring footage, Masvidal reacted to it. Masvidal is, of course, one of the top fighters at American Top Team and a friend of Poirier’s, so he came to his defense and suggested Covington should post a video of “The Diamond” dropping “Chaos” with a body shot when they were sparring.

Why don’t you post the video of @DustinPoirier dropping you with a body shot? Always hating on people with power #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 6, 2021

Why don’t you post the video of @DustinPoirier dropping you with a body shot? Always hating on people with power #supernecessary

It will be interesting to see what comes out of this video that Covington posted and the reaction to it given that Poirier fights Conor McGregor on Saturday at UFC 264.

What do you think of the video Colby Covington shared of Dustin Poirier dropping an amateur fighter during sparring?