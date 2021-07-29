Colby Covington shares prediction for Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul boxing match

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington shared his prediction for the upcoming Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul boxing match.

Woodley and Paul meet on August 29 in a professional boxing match that is expected to be one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year. Ahead of the fight, one of Woodley’s past opponents in the Octagon, Covington, spoke to MMA reporter James Lynch and offered his prediction on the fight.

“I think Woodley could do it. I think he could land a knockout punch and get it done,” Covington said.

According to Covington, some of his teammates have trained with Paul in Miami and they apparently weren’t invited back to train with him because they “exposed him.”

“I’ve had some guys at my gym, Colby Covington Inc. and MMA Masters, that have went to train with Jake Paul in Miami. They’ve all kind of said the same information, that they went there, they exposed him, they made him look bad,” Covington said. “Of course, they turned the cameras off and they’re not taking pictures that day and they never invite these guys back because Jake ‘The Snake’ Paul only wants kids that he can beat up and knock out and boost his ego and his confidence. He doesn’t actually want guys that are going to push him in the gym and make him better, because, like we’ve said before, he’s not a real fighter. He’s a little Disney star.”

It will be interesting to see how this boxing match between Woodley and Paul plays out when the two meet next month in the ring. The betting odds for the fight have Paul as a small -130 betting favorite with Woodley as a +110 betting underdog. So if you agree with Covington’s prediction, perhaps there is value on the dog.

Do you agree with Colby Covington and his prediction for the Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul boxing match?