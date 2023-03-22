Pro fighters make their picks for Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

In the main event of UFC San Antonio, a banger of a bantamweight bout goes down as Marlon Vera takes on Cory Sandhagen. Heading into the fight, Vera is a +145 underdog while the American is a -175 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros slightly lean towards Sandhagen winning as he will be more active on the feet to get a decision.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen:

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: That is a good one, but I’m going with Marlon Vera. It’s a toss-up though.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I think Sandhagen is the better of the two. The fact he is long and elusive, I think he can get it done and just outstrike Vera. But, you can never count ‘Chito’ out of a fight. It’s a tough one, but I do think it should be a one-sided beating for Sandhagen.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I have to go with my guy Sandhagen.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I think Vera, he’s a beast and is open to taking one to give one. I also think he is the harder puncher and will land better shots.

Blake Bilder, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Vera. Chito is a savage and has a solid ground game which I wouldn’t be surprised if he used here.

Adam Fugitt, UFC welterweight: I have to go with Chito Vera. I love his style and his striking is great and he is also so durable and is open to taking one to give one.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I’m going to go with Sandhagen. That is going to be a banger though.

Don Shainis, UFC featherweight: Sandhagen is a sniper and is long. But, Vera is on a tear and I’m going to go with Chito.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I’ll go with Sandhagen as I think he will be more active on the feet but I’m not confident in that.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: Cory Sandhagen. When he is on, he’s on and I think he’s dialed in now and will win a decision as Vera is durable as anyone.

Fighters picking Marlon Vera: Thiago Moises, Parker Porter, Blake Bilder, Adam Fugitt

Fighters picking Cory Sandhagen: Cody Stamann, Devin Clark, Adrian Yanez, Don Shainis, Joe Solecki, Kyle Nelson