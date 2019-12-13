Colby Covington says if he doesn’t get paid better he’ll go to WWE after UFC 245

Colby Covington says that if he doesn’t get a pay increase, UFC 245 will be his final fight and he’ll head to WWE.

Covington has had disputes with the UFC saying they use ‘slave labor’ negotiations and has even slammed promotional President Dana White. Now, ahead of his fight against Kamaru Usman, he makes it clear he is not happy with his pay. He says something needs to change if he is going to fight again after UFC 245.

“No, I’m not happy with what I’m becoming compensated. I’m being underpaid, I’m being undervalued and if the UFC doesn’t pay up after this fight you’ll probably see me in WWE,” Colby Covington said to ESPN. “This is it, I’m putting my foot down. I’m willing to retire on Saturday night after I win and go to WWE forever and leave this stupid corrupt business behind.”

Although he says he will go to WWE, “Chaos” says he doesn’t have an offer on the table. But, he knows one will be there after he beats Kamaru Usman.

“There is not an offer on the table currently, but I guarantee after this weekend there will be some offers,” he said.

Colby Covington is looking to become the undisputed welterweight champion on Saturday when he battles arch-rival, Kamaru Usman. The two have been going back-and-forth in interviews for months now in the lead up to the fight.

Should he get his hand raised on Saturday, he would improve to 16-1 as a pro. He already holds wins over the likes Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos, and Demian Maia among others.

Despite Covington’s comments, he is still under contract with the UFC. So it seems unlikely he would be allowed to go to the WWE unless the promotion releases him.

What do you make of Colby Covington saying if the UFC doesn’t pay him better he will retire after UFC 245 and go to WWE. Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/12/2019.