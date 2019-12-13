Dana White explains why McGregor defeating Cerrone would jump Conor ahead of Justin Gaethje

Earlier this week UFC President Dana White made headlines when he suggested that if Conor McGregor defeats Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, it could set up a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That news did not sit well with top lightweight contender Justin Gaethje, who proceeded to rip the UFC boss over his comments calling the idea “a total crock of sh*t”.

Most recently Dana White defended his remarks in an interview with ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto.

“First of all, let’s not count ‘Cowboy’ out.” said White. “Come on guys, Conor, I mean look what McGregor has done over the last however many years, right? And then he loses to Khabib, in a fight that was you know, when you talk about bad blood, that was like next level of bad blood. You know Gaethje is on his way up too. We’ve offered Gaethje a lot of fights that Gaethje hasn’t taken either. So, Conor is in line next for this title if he beats ‘Cowboy’.”

Conor McGregor will make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon in January’s UFC 246 headliner opposite the most winningest fighter in promotional history, Donald Cerrone.

‘Mystic Mac’ has not competed inside the cage since suffering a fourth round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

‘The Eagle’ is set to square off with streaking lightweight contender Tony Ferguson this April in Brooklyn. If the undefeated Russian can keep his perfect record intact, a rematch with his Irish nemesis will come next.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2019

