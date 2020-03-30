Colby Covington says he turned down date with Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington says he turned down a date with former UFC strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Covington and Jedrzejczyk have been involved in a feud for a while now. Both fighters are teammates at American Top Team, but we all know Covington has had feuds with several fighters in the camp including Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier. Jedrzejczyk has made it clear she’s not a fan of Covington and his antics, but according to the welterweight, there’s more to it than just that.

Speaking on the Eurobash Podcast, Covington claimed that he previously turned down a date with Jedrzejczyk.

“There was never a problem,” Covington said. “I never said anything about Joanna, I never looked at her wrong or anything. One day she came into the gym and started screaming, ‘Ahhhh Colby this and that…ahhh, I hate you,’ and I’m like, ‘What the f*ck? What’s your issue?’ I know last week she tried to flirt with me, and I wasn’t giving her the time of day because, let’s be honest, I have standards, and she just doesn’t fit those standards – she’s not a seven-and-a-half and up, and I only message seven-and-a-halves or up. So, she got her feelings a little hurt. The raw American steel and twisted sex appeal of Colby Covington didn’t want to take her on a date, didn’t want to flirt with her and didn’t have any interest, because I’m too busy getting dimes and supermodels to waste my time on some ugly boobie-woman from Poland or whatever.”

Jedrzejczyk has not been afraid to voice her opinion on Covington, and after these latest comments from “Chaos” we should fully expect the Pole to speak up again soon.

Do you think the feud between Colby Covington and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will ever end?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/30/2020.