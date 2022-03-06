Colby Covington reveals he created knee injury rumor to see if he had a rat in his camp: “I did that intentionally”

Rumors were swirling that Colby Covington was fighting with an injured knee against Jorge Masvidal at last night’s UFC 272 event.

However, according to ‘Chaos’ that was untrue and he actually intentionally put the rumor out there to see if he had a rat amongst his friends.

Prior to colliding in the headliner of last night’s UFC 272 event in Las Vegas, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal engaged in a tense stare-down Friday evening at the ceremonial weigh ins.

It was there that ‘Gamebred’ suggested that Covington was dealing with a knee injury:

“What happened to your knee huh? What happened to your knee? You got cortisone for your knee? Huh? You got cortisone on your knee, is that true? You get cortisone.” Masvidal said while pointing at Covington’s right leg.

Cortisone shots are of course normally supplied by doctors to treat inflammation (swelling) caused by injury.

Colby Covington went on to earn a dominant unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal in last night’s main event. Following his impressive showing, ‘Chaos’ spoke with Laura Sanko where he was asked if there was any truth to the knee injury rumor.

“Nah, I had no injury. You know it’s funny, I did that intentionally. I told someone that was close to both of us that was doing my medicals before the fight. I was like telling him ‘Hey do you want to get something for my knee?’. You know, just messing with him because I wanted to see where his loyalty was. You know? He said he was Team Colby but now I know he was Team Jorge. You know he’s a little rat so I can’t trust people going forward and I will keep my circle even smaller than it is.”

