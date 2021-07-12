Colby Covington reacts to “dirtbag” Dustin Poirier’s win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264: “Obviously, it was a fluke”

UFC welterweight Colby Covington said that “dirtbag” Dustin Poirier’s win over Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 264 was “a fluke.”

Poirier won the trilogy with McGregor on Saturday night at UFC 264 when he got his hand raised via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) after the Irishman broke his leg near the end of the first round. While it was a strange ending to the fight, it appeared as though Poirier was in control of the match up until the stoppage, and two of the three judges gave him a 10-8 scorecard in the first round. But while Poirier may have been on his way to a win before the injury, the fact the fight ended that way makes some, such as Covington, believe that the end of the fight was more of a fluke than any sort of legitimate win.

Speaking to James Lynch of Fanatics View, Covington trashed Poirier for the way he celebrated following the win over McGregor, suggesting he’s fake and the win was flukey.

“I thought it showed the charitable, nice guy, the true character of Dustin ‘The Dupeus’ Poirier last night. He’s out there strutting in front of Conor’s face. Obviously, it was a fluke, man. Conor broke his leg. It was a fluke decision ending. It wasn’t a knockout, it wasn’t a clear-cut decision, it wasn’t a submission. And the guy’s out there strutting in front of the guy’s face at his downfall when that guy made his career and did everything for Dustin to give him these big fights,” Covington said.

“So I thought it was funny. It showed his true character. He’s got his little prop wife Jolie out there. Obviously, she’s a prop. He only uses her as a prop because he knows he’s a piece of sh*t person and he wants to act like a nice guy, a family man, a father, and a good husband. I just thought it showed his true character last night. He’s a dirtbag and so is the whole camp that he resides out of.”

Do you agree with Colby Covington that Dustin Poirier’s win over Conor McGregor was a fluke?