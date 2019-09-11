Colby Covington rates performance of ‘sheep f**ker’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Last weekend, in the main event of UFC 242, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov authored another dominant title defense, this time at the expense of the dangerous Dustin Poirier. This victory impressed the vast majority of the MMA community — but not UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington.

Covington gave his assessment of Nurmagomedov’s UFC 242 victory on a recent episode of Chael Sonnen’s podcast.

“I wasn’t impressed at all,” Covington said of Nurmagomedov’s win over Poirier, who happens to be one of his training partners at American Top Team. “We all know Dustin can’t stuff a nosebleed and he also can’t stuff a Khabib takedown. I saw Dustin training the whole camp at American Top Team. He was getting taken down by high school-level wrestlers. His wrestling is just not there. Khabib, he’s beaten all these guys who can’t wrestle. If he fought a wrestler and a well-rounded fighter like myself, I would completely expose him and knock him out.

“So I wasn’t impressed by the sheep f**ker over the weekend,” Covington concluded.

With his victory over Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov improved to a flawless 28-0 as a professional mixed martial artist. Highlights of his run in the UFC include triumphs over fighters like Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza, Al Iaquinta, Conor McGregor, and now Poirier.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, is riding high on a lopsided decision win over the former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. In his next most recent fight, he captured the interim welterweight title with a win over Rafael dos Anjos. While he was subsequently stripped by the UFC, he still considers himself the division’s true champion. Other highlights of his recent run include dominant wins over Demian Maia and Dong Hyun Kim.

What do you think of these comments from Covington? Would you be interested in seeing him fight Nurmagomedov in the future?

