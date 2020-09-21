Colby Covington open to “easy fight” against Nick Diaz next, promises to retire him

Colby Covington is open to fighting Nick Diaz next time out.

Covington returned to the win column at UFC Vegas 11 with a fifth-round TKO win over Tyron Woodley. After the fight, he called for a rematch with Kamaru Usman or friends turned enemy fight with Jorge Masvidal.

Yet, “Chaos” says he would be open to a fight against the returning Nick Diaz, but he knows the fight will not be a pleasant one for the Stockton native.

“Yeah, I would love to fight Nick, he’s a high-pressure fighter,” Colby Covington said after his last win. “I’d love to fight him and it would be an easy fight. I’d definitely retire him just like I retired Tyron Woodley tonight. Nick Diaz would never fight again, I promise you after I got done with him.”

According to Covington, this match-up is nothing new as apparently he signed to fight Diaz two years ago in New York. Yet, the fight did not come to fruition for reasons on Diaz’s side.

“I signed to fight him in Madison Square Garden two years ago. He was going to sign then he backed out last minute,” Covington added. “That is an easy money pay to cheque. Nick Diaz is on that soy boy diet in California. He knows who the King of the West Coast is, I’m a kid from a small town in Oregon living the American dream. He doesn’t want to mess with me because he knows I’d take his life inside that Octagon and he would never be the same person again.”

Whether or not Nick Diaz would want to fight Colby Covington in his return fight is to be seen. But, if that is the fight, no matter who wins would likely get the next crack at the welterweight title. It also could headline a card or be a welcomed addition to a pay-per-view main card.

Would you want to see Colby Covington vs. Nick Diaz?