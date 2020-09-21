Ali Abdelaziz says Khamzat Chimaev will “put Conor McGregor in a wheelchair”

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz says rising middleweight and welterweight Khamzat Chimaev would put UFC superstar Conor McGregor “in a wheelchair” in a potential fight.

Abdelaziz is Chimaev’s manager and so far he has seen his star client explode into one of the brightest young prospects in the UFC. Chimaev was signed by the promotion earlier this year after just six pro fights and he debuted with an impressive submission win over John Phillips on Fight Island. 10 days later he beat Rhys McKee a weight class down, setting a record for the shortest time span between two UFC victories.

This past Saturday at UFC Vegas 11, Chimaev had his toughest test to date when he was matched up against middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert. But Chimaev had his best performance yet as he KOed Meerschaert in just 17 seconds with punches. Chimaev is now being targeted for a fight at welterweight against Demian Maia, though UFC president Dana White has also said he would consider other options.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Abdelaziz made it clear that one of those options for Chimaev is a fight pitting him against McGregor. It wasn’t long ago that McGregor said on his social media that he wanted the Chimaev fight, so perhaps he is interested. If the fight does ever happen, Abdelaziz believes that Chimaev would finish McGregor.

“Khamzat would put Conor McGregor in a wheelchair, and he would drink from a straw for the rest of his life,” Abdelaziz.

Abdelaziz said that he believes Chimaev would “kill” McGregor if they fight, suggesting that McGregor is now in the right mental state to fight due to recent personal issues.

“I’m not looking for Khamzat to fight a mentally unstable fighter. Conor McGregor is mentally unstable. I wish him the best of luck. Khamzat would kill him. He would really kill him,” Abdelaziz said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBThuA3B_Bo/

Who do you think would win, Khamzat Chimaev or Conor McGregor?