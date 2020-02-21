Colby Covington forecasts ‘sequel and trilogy’ with Kamaru Usman, says UFC ‘likes the idea’

Back in December, in the main event of UFC 245, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington delivered an absolute thriller of a welterweight title fight.

In the end, Usman won this fight via fifth-round TKO to retain the title, yet it doesn’t sound like his time in the cage with Covington is over yet.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Covington once again called for a rematch with the champ — an idea he says UFC brass have been receptive of. He then took it a step further and forecasted a third fight with Usman down the road.

“There has been some talks with the UFC; they like the idea of a rematch,” Covington said. “They think it’s justified. I mean, look at the fight. I’m up three rounds to one going into the fifth round. I won the first, second and fourth, there’s no questions about that, and the UFC likes the idea. The fight delivered. It was a great fight, exciting fight, we put on a show for the people, but this has just started. This just started. That was Round 1; there’s Round 2 and 3 coming. There’s a sequel and trilogy coming to this fight, so I think they like the idea of it.”

Covington continued, sharing his belief that there’s significant demand for a do-over, and insisting that things would unfold differently in a second meeting.

“The people know who’s the real champion, and the people want Round 2,” Covington said. “This is war, and we had one battle. But you know what, we’re just getting started. We’re just getting started. That was Round 1, there’s still Round 2 and 3 to go, and next time it’s going to be a fair playing field. He’s not going to be able to fake injuries to get a momentum shift when I’m about to stop him in a fight, so it’s going to be a completely different outcome next time.”

Suffice it to say that Colby Covington still has his crosshairs locked on Kamaru Usman. For what it’s worth, Usman also anticipates a rematch with Covington, so we can assume their rivalry isn’t over yet.

