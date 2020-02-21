UFC Auckland weigh-in results: Dan Hooker and Paul Felder make weight, one fight scratched

The UFC Auckland weigh-ins took place Friday morning and 24 fighters made weight for the card, including headliners Dan Hooker and Paul Felder.

In the non-title lightweight main event, Hooker stepped on the scale at 156lbs while Felder came in at 155.5lbs, making the headlining fight official. Hooker and Felder are both ranked in the top-10 of the stacked UFC lightweight division and the winner of this fight will be one step closer to jumping into title contention.

In the co-main event, light heavyweights Jimmy Crute and Michal Oleksiejczuk both weighed in at an identical 206lbs. The two prospects will each be looking to bounce back from losses in their last bouts and re-emerge as future title contenders in a UFC light heavyweight division that has been revitalized in recent years.

The rest of the fighters on the card also made weight, with the exception of one fighter who never even managed to step onto the scale. One fight was scratched at the last minute, as Maki Pitolo fell ill and his welterweight fight against Takashi Sato was canceled. Sato actually made weight for the event but Pitolo was never able to step onto the scale after the doctors pulled him from the event. Because Sato did make weight, he qualifies for earning his show money.

Check out the rest of the UFC Auckland weigh-in results below (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC Auckland Main Card

Lightweight bout: Paul Felder (155.5) vs. Dan Hooker (156)

Light heavyweight bout: Jimmy Crute (206) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Women’s strawweight bout: Karolina Kowewalkiewicz (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Heavyweight bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (257) vs. Ben Sosoli (264)

Lightweight bout: Magomed Mustafaev (156) vs. Brad Riddell (156)

Featherweight bout: Kevin Aguilar (145) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (145)

UFC Auckland Preliminary Card

Lightweight bout: Josh Culibao (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Emil Meek (171)

Welterweight bout: Song Kenan (171) vs. Callan Potter (170.5)

Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs. Tyson Nam (125)

Women’s strawweight bout: Angela Hill (115) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115)

Welterweight bout: Maki Pitolo (N/A) vs. Takashi Sato (170) — fight was scratched

Women’s flyweight bout: Priscila Cachoeira (126) vs. Shana Dobson (125.5)

