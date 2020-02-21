UFC Oklahoma City adds 3 new bouts including the return of Andrei Arlovski

The fight card for UFC Oklahoma City is coming together. The promotion recently added three bouts to the card, including the return of Andrei Arlovski.

UFC Oklahoma City takes place Saturday, May 2 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. The event marks the third time the UFC has visited Oklahoma City, the last event taking place in 2017. The UFC has not officially announced the headling fight. However, former UFC champion Chris Weidman is expected to take on top contender Jack Hermansson in a middleweight battle in the main event.

Weidman returns back to the 185-pound division after a KO loss to Dominick Reyes at light-heavyweight. “The Devastator” finished the former champion in just 103 seconds of their UFC Boston main event bout. Jack Hermansson is also coming off a TKO loss. The Norwegian lost in front of his home ground to Jared Cannonier in September 2019.

Yesterday, The Oklahoman announced the two additional fights added to this card. South Korean fighter Da Un Jung will fight American veteran Ed Herman in the light heavyweight contest. Both fighters are on win-streaks.

The former heavyweight UFC champion Andrei Arlovski will also return to the Octagon at UFC Oklahoma City. The 41-year old hasn’t fought since his 2019 knockout loss to the undefeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 244. His upcoming opponent, Philipe Lins will be making his UFC debut in their upcoming showdown. The “Monstro” had moderate success in Bellator before moving to the PFL and winning the heavyweight title in 2018.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/20/2020.