Colby Covington eyeing April or May return after UFC 245 loss

Colby Covington is looking to get back into the Octagon in the early part of 2020.

Covington is coming off a UFC 245 TKO loss to Kamaru Usman where he also broke his jaw. Yet, some reports were uncertain if his jaw was really broken, but American Top Team owner, Dan Lambert, confirms it was fractured. He also says “Chaos” will indeed return to the gym despite Jorge Masvidal saying otherwise.

“He had a small fracture in the jaw. It did not [need to be] wired shut or anything along those lines,” Lambert told theScore. “He’s back just healing up, resting and relaxing. I expect him back in the gym in a couple of weeks. Full throttle from there, that’s the way that kid is.”

Once he resumes training, Lambert suspects Colby Covington will get a fight soon thereafter. The hope for “Chaos” is he will make his return in April or May.

For who the opponent will be, Lambert says anyone in the top-five or 10 as Covington wants someone that can get him close to another title shot and someone that excites him.

“He’ll be training in February so I mean in theory he’ll be ready to fight as early as April, maybe May. But that depends on what he wants to do, what the UFC has in mind for him opponent wise. A lot of things have to happen before he gets back in there, so I guess we’ll have to see.

“… Anybody in the top-10 I’m sure or top-five, Colby is still ranked one or two. So he’s right up there, so I think [his opponent] is going have to be somebody to excite him. Somebody that’s a big fight for him, that puts him right in position to get a title shot after that.”

One logical opponent would be Tyron Woodley given the two are both coming off losses to Kamaru Usman. Yet, “The Chosen One” is expected to battle Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London. So, who Colby Covington will fight is unknown, but expect “Chaos” back in the Octagon in April or May.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/10/2020.