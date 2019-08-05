Dillon Danis takes another jab at UFC champion Jon Jones

Dillon Danis has taken another jab at reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

This all started after ‘Bones’ reacted to Colby Covington’s dominant victory over Robbie Lawler in the headliner of Saturday’s UFC Newark event.

Jones took to social media with the following reaction to ‘Chaos’ defeating ‘Ruthless’.

Robbie just let the whole world down 😩 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 3, 2019

“Robbie just let the whole world down.” Jon Jones wrote on Twitter.

When Dillon Danis caught wind of Jones’ tweet, he proceed to take a shot at the UFC current light heavyweight kingpin with the following message.

something you should know a lot about 🤔 https://t.co/U34LxG7WOg — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 3, 2019

“Something you should know a lot about.”

The brash Bellator fighter did not stop there, as he proceeded to blast Covington for what he deemed a ‘sloppy’ performance at UFC Newark.

“Colby is so sloppy I thought I was watching UFC 1 with those choke attempts if we fought the cops couldn’t even save him from the beating I would put on his bitch ass.”

Dillon Danis is currently 2-0 in his mixed martial arts career, but has yet to face any stern competition.

Bellator MMA has yet to announce who and when “El Jefe” will fight next.

As for Jon Jones, the UFC light heavyweight champion is currently awaiting his next assignment.

‘Bones’ was most recently seen in action at last month’s UFC 239 event, where he defeated Thiago Santos via split decision.

Prior to defeating Santos, Jon Jones had picked up a decision victory over Anthony Smith at UFC 235, which was preceeded by a knockout win over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 where ‘Bones’ originally reclaimed his light heavyweight throne.

Jones has yet to issue a response to Dillon Danis and there is no telling if he actually will.

What do you think of Danis’ latest shot at Jones? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 4, 2019