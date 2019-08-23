Colby Covington discusses crowd drama at UFC 241

Colby Covington was one of the stars in attendance for last weekend’s UFC 241 card in Anaheim, California, and apparently, his presence at the event caused a bit of a stir.

In fact, several of the other fighters in attendance allegedly tried to start fights with the trash-talking welterweight star, according to UFC President Dana White.

“Everybody in that section kept fighting with Colby,” White said at the post-event news conference (via MMA Junkie). “So security kept coming over to me 50 times to get him out of there. And I said, ‘No, everybody needs to start acting like (expletive) professionals because I don’t have another seat in this entire building.’

“… That (expletive) game you play in kindergarten was going on over there when I went over there. So I asked those guys (to) listen to me: ‘We’ve got a big night going on here. We have a big fight. I don’t need a fight breaking out with you knuckleheads. Stop it.’”

Speaking to MMA Fighting this week, Colby Covington gave his take on what happened in the crowd.

“It’s embarrassing, man,” he said (via MMA News). “We’re supposed to be professionals and these guys wanna act like street thugs. They want to fight in the crowd, but they don’t want to fight in the Octagon and makes millions of dollars.

“So it’s pathetic. Like Dana White said, they’re little kindergarten kids. Own up, be a professional, man. Don’t get so salty, don’t get in your feelings just ‘cause I’m making more money than you. Just ‘cause your jealous I win every fight and you can’t stop me. Don’t be jealous of that.”

Jorge Masvidal, one of Covington’s best friends and a fellow welterweight contender, was also in attendance for UFC 241. Covington says Masvidal had his back when drama arose, though they were not seated in the same section — and there’s a reason for that.

“There’s not really much to clarify. My boy Jorge Masvidal had my back. He was like three or fours rows back. I was front row, you know, because they put the champ front row, obviously. I was trying to get my boy Jorge to the front row, but he’s gotta earn his way up.”

What do you make of these comments from Colby Covington?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/23/2019.