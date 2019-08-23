Chael Sonnen says Daniel Cormier doesn’t owe anyone an apology

Chael Sonnen caught wind of Daniel Cormier’s statement following UFC 241.

Cormier took on Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title rematch. “DC” looked good in the early going, taking Miocic down and showing some solid top control. Miocic turned the tide in the standup, however. The Cleveland native was able to rip Cormier’s body and then nailed him upstairs for the fourth-round TKO victory.

The former heavyweight king released a statement apologizing after failing to go 2-0 against Miocic. Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to respond.

“Daniel Cormier came out with an apology,” Sonnen said. “Guys, let me tell you what I saw. I saw a champion of sport, a leader within his field, go out [and] put it all on the line in his new home state of California in front of all of his family and friends. I saw him winning a fight against the greatest heavyweight to have ever done it and I saw him get knocked out. He then offered an apology and I will tell you it seemed like a very broad apology. It was put on the Internet, I think it was just to all of us.”

Sonnen continued, saying that Daniel Cormier has no reason to be apologetic.

“I will tell you I don’t accept it. I would hope that none of you would accept it for the simple reason that it never needed to be issued. In fact you don’t owe us an apology ‘DC,’ we owe you a ‘thank you.’ And we owe you a pat on the back for doing a great job and setting a great example and for trying your hardest.”

Sonnen did say he’s aware that Cormier feels like he let his coaches down by not following the game plan. “The American Gangster” pointed out that listening to a strategy and executing it are two different things.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Did Daniel Cormier do all he could to try to get another win over Stipe Miocic?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/23/2019.