Derrick Lewis believes he will fight Jon Jones one day, doesn’t think “Bones” should bulk up as much as he thinks

Derrick Lewis believes he will eventually fight Jon Jones.

Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, is moving up to heavyweight and will face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 for the belt. With that said, Jones has made it clear he still needs to be paid what he is worth.

Despite “Bones'” having his next fight already set, Derrick Lewis is confident he will eventually collide with Jones.

“I picture myself fighting him one day and I kind of know what his game plan would be if he ever faced me. He would try to attack the legs a lot. I don’t think he really tries to take me down. He’ll try to keep his distance, then try to stay away,” Lewis said, speaking on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (h/t TheMacLife).

If Derrick Lewis and Jon Jones do end up fighting, “The Black Beast” is well aware Jones will try and wrestle him. However, he says that is when he thrives when people try to get close to him, as evidence by his knockout over Curtis Blaydes.

Lewis also believes Jones doesn’t need to bulk up as much as he thinks he needs to.

“I would love for a guy to get this close to me,” Lewis said. “I believe that’s their downfall when they get that close. I don’t think he should try to gain any more weight though. I think his walk-around weight is good enough. I believe he walks around at 240, 235, something like that. I don’t think he should keep trying to gain weight or bulk up as much as he thinks he should.”

As of right now, Derrick Lewis has spoken about his interest in fighting Ciryl Gane next after the UFC released Alistair Overeem. If he beats Gane, perhaps the Jon Jones fight will happen sometime in 2022.

Who do you think would win, Derrick Lewis or Jon Jones?