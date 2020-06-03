Daniel Cormier believes McGregor-Silva is a “bigger fight” than Jones-Ngannou

Daniel Cormier is interested in seeing Conor McGregor fight Anderson Silva.

Recently, Silva took to social media to call out McGregor for a catchweight fight. It immediately drew the attention of the MMA world and the Irishman was quick to accept the challenge.

Now, for Cormier, he believes the fight makes sense because there is no one else to fight for McGregor.

“If there is nobody else for Conor to fight, yeah I’d watch it. I’d absolutely watch it. If everybody else is matched up, why not? Here’s the deal, people all want to have a problem with everything. First off, Conor vs. Khabib, he doesn’t deserve a title fight he needs to fight Justin [Gaethje]. Okay, [then it is] don’t let him fight Justin because Justin deserves a title fight. So now he is on the outside of 155, sure,” Daniel Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “He wants to go to 170, oh he doesn’t deserve a title fight against Usman. We don’t want to see him fight Masvidal because it’s a bad matchup and Masvidal needs to fight Usman. Okay, so he is out. Diaz? Oh, no we are not interested in the Diaz fight, so he is on an island he is out. Let him fight Anderson Silva, why does it matter.

“If everybody has a problem with everything and you don’t want him in a meaningful fight, you don’t think he has done enough to re-earn a title fight, let him fight Anderson Silva. That’s fine, I’ll watch it 100 percent,” Cormier continued. “It’s funky of course because Anderson has been so big for so long. But, hey if that’s where he would have to go to get a big fight, and it would be a big fight.”

Although many fans were hesitant to like the idea of Conor McGregor vs. Anderson Silva, Daniel Cormier believes it’s one of the biggest fights the UFC could make right now. He also thinks it’s a bigger fight than Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones would have been.

“It’s a bigger fight than Ngannou vs. Jones,” Cormier concluded. “Not competitively, or it doesn’t look competitively on paper but when you put that name, Anderson Silva across from Conor McGregor, that fight is going to sell more pay-per-views than Ngannou vs. Jones.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Conor McGregor vs. Anderson Silva is a bigger fight than Ngannou-Jones?