Colby Covington bids farewell to now former United States President Donald Trump

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington bid farewell to former United States President Donald Trump as he exited the White House.

Trump was the president of the USA between 2017 and 2021, before losing to Joe Biden in the most recent federal election. Trump is also a big supporter of MMA and is good friends with UFC president Dana White. During Trump’s time in office, he invited Covington to the White House to take photos with him when “Chaos” was the UFC interim welterweight champion. It was the first time a UFC champion had been invited to the White House for a photo-op.

Part of Covington’s persona the last couple of years has been his close friendship with Trump, which has led to him become a very polarizing fighter in the eyes of the public. But to Covington, Trump is a hero, and you could see how much it means to him when Trump called him following the Woodley fight.

On Wednesday, Trump exited the White House for one final time as Biden replaces him in office. Covington took to his social media to bid adieu to the former president, thanking him for everything that he did in office. Check out the message that Colby Covington shared on his Instagram about Trump.

Thank you for always being the champion the people of America need Mr. President! God bless you and the entire Trump Family for always putting America First!

Covington (16-2) is the No. 1 ranked welterweight contender behind champion Kamaru Usman. The 32-year-old American is 11-2 overall in the UFC with notable wins over the likes of Tyron Woodley, Rafael dos Anjos, Robbie Lawler, Demian Maia, and Dong Hyun Kim. He has not been booked for his next fight yet, but there have been rumors for months that he could be paired up with rival Jorge Masvidal as coaches on season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter.