Video | Darren Till gets in heated confrontation with police officers over wearing a mask

Darren Till was involved in a heated confrontation with police officers in England.

Till went live on Instagram showing him yelling at police officers. He originally began telling the officers to not touch his car. The situation then intensified when the officers asked about Till not wearing a mask.

The Instagram live was recorded by some fans who posted the video on Twitter that showed Till yelling at the police officers.

Darren Till beefing Feds on IG live is all the entertainment I needed today #UFCFightIsland8 pic.twitter.com/DBMwhlXfFU — Ant (@antzzz_z) January 20, 2021

Darren Till is currently getting arrested on IG Live pic.twitter.com/i3oVGKmZ3g — Λ𝔫𝔱𝔬🦉 (@ImAntoMMA) January 20, 2021

“Why am I out at my local garage getting water, and he’s coming out asking me about a mask,” Till said in part of the exchange. “And I said, ‘Mate, I’ve got no proof right now.’ So let me on my way then. Go away! Go away, now! You’re a muppet! Get out of my face! Look how you’ve got me speaking!”

After the incident, Darren Till took to Instagram to share a message in support of wearing masks and explained his side of the story. He says he is exempt from wearing a mask due to a medical condition.

“Even though in my mind I was in the right, I lost my temper with that officer, because he was searching and fishing for something,” Till later added. “He’s obstructing me, obstructing my night. … He was just clutching at straws. He had nothing, because I was doing nothing.”

Darren Till has not fought since he suffered a decision loss to Robert Whittaker in July. He was supposed to face Jack Hermansson in December but was forced out of the fight due to a knee injury.

Till is currently ranked fourth at middleweight and is 1-1 in the division with his lone win over Kelvin Gastelum. The Englishman made the move to 185-pounds after back-to-back stoppage losses to Tyron Woodley for the title and Jorge Masvidal. He does hold notable wins over Stephen Thompson, Donald Cerrone, and Jessin Ayari.

What do you make of this incident involving Darren Till?