Colby Covington believes Dana White is ‘a little afraid’ of him

Colby Covington, who will challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title in the main event of UFC 245, has not seen UFC President Dana White since an early-November press conference.

The pair exchanged some basic pleasantries at the presser, but not much else. That’s because Covington doesn’t really have anything nice to say to White, and believes White shares that sentiment.

In fact, he believes White is a little bit afraid of him.

“No, I haven’t talked to him at all,” Covington told MMA Fighting recently. “The only time I talked to him was right before the press conference before I went on stage I was like ‘hey Dana, how you doing?’ and you could tell he was a little afraid of me. He was like ‘how’s it going, how you doing?’ and I was just like I feel good. That was basically it. He went on the stage and we did the press conference and that was it.

“That’s the only words we’ve spoken to each other. I don’t have anything nice to say about him and I know he has nothing nice to say about me ever.”

Covington’s most recent gripes with White stem from White’s comments during the very public negotiations for the Usman matchup— comments Covington says were untrue.

“It’s sad that he has that type of platform where people believe everything he says and they’re so gullible,” Covington said of the UFC boss. “They just believe what they read, they don’t believe what they see. He wants to blame me but what about “Marty Fakenewsman?

“Why is it put on me that I didn’t want to fight when you’re getting me a petty, bullsh*t offer when I built this thing up into something bigger than life. It’s a spectacle,” Covington added. “I brought out the president [Donald Trump] and I wasn’t even fighting.

“It’s sad the narrative he tries to run and what’s even sadder are the fans and the people who actually believe anything that comes out of his mouth.”

How do you think Dana White will react to these comments from Colby Covington?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/29/2019.