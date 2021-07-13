UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington believes Conor McGregor’s “pride and ego” will keep him in the fight game despite his leg injury.

McGregor broke his leg against rival Dustin Poirier in the main event of this past weekend’s UFC 264 trilogy fight. The Irishman threw a kick that Poirier blocked with his elbow and as soon as he stepped down on the mat, his leg gave way. McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh said that McGregor was also dealing with an injury in training camp that may have led to the injury. Either way, McGregor is expected to be on the sidelines with the injury for the rest of the year, and given how devastating it was, some believe he may be out longer.

Speaking to James Lynch, Covington said that he believes McGregor will fight again despite the leg injury due to his ego and pride. “Chaos” said that McGregor is going to want to bounce back from this adversity and prove the doubters wrong, so he thinks he’ll return.

“I feel like he will (fight again) because he has so much ego and he has so much pride on the line, so he’s going to want to come back from this and prove the critics and the doubters wrong and show his true charter and show that he can face adversity. Because everybody, we all face our ups and downs in our life, we all have adversity that we have to handle. We have to overcome these negative situations in our lives so we’ll see how he comes back from it. But I do think his pride and ego will bring him back to the game,” Covington said.

