Colby Covington believes Ben Askren gets ‘his walking papers’ if he loses to Demian Maia

Colby Covington and Ben Askren do not like each other to say the least. They trade shots at one another in interviews and “Chaos” believes “Funky” will be released if he loses his next fight.

Ben Askren is coming off of a knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 in five seconds. He is now rumored to fight Demain Maia after his medical suspension is up, which Covington believes is a fight “Funky” losses.

“Of course I felt good (seeing him get knocked out by Jorge Masvidal). All the s**t that he talked and all this stuff that he put people on Twitter that people wrote for him, and all the followers he bought and the interaction he buys every day on social media. It was finally good to see him be shut up,” Colby Covington said on Sirius XM. “We found out he is overhyped he is overrated, he fought a bunch of losers in Asian bingo halls and had a padded record and people want to think he is this Great White Shark but really he is a jobber and shouldn’t be in the UFC. He is 0-2 and about to go 0-3 and about to get his walking papers.

“He can’t beat Demian Maia anywhere. Demain Maia will choke him out if he shoots in for a takedown,” he added. “If it is on the feet he is going to get pieced up because he has pillow hands and is scared to throw punches and get punched. So, I think Demian Maia is going to piece him up.”

Whether or not Ben Askren would be released if he lost another fight is to be seen. He is a massive draw, but if he were to lose, it would drop him to 1-2 inside the Octagon. His only win came by controversial submission over Robbie Lawler at UFC 235.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/30/2019.