Contender Series Antonio Trocoli flagged by USADA, released by the UFC

Antonio Trocoli impressed the UFC brass on the 2019 season of Dana White’s Contender Series by submitting Kenneth Berg in the first round with a broken foot.

However, he won’t be able to display his talent inside the octagon anytime soon. The Brazilian fighter got flagged by USADA for using the prohibited substance Nandrolone and was immediately released from his contract with the UFC. The news was first reported by Combate and confirmed by BJPenn.com.

Trocoli’s staff will be appealing from the decision with USADA as they claim that the fight didn’t use the banned substance. His manager Lucas Lutkus spoke with BJPenn.com and confirmed that the fight was in fact released from his contract, but their staff got the support from the organization to help clear the water and solve his situation as soon as possible.

“We are beginning to talk to the UFC to figure out what happened. Luckily they have been helping us about the process since we never had any kind of problems with drug testing before, so soon Antonio should be able to clear the situation and get back ASAP to the cages.”

Nandrolone, also known as Nandrolone Decanoate, is one of the most popular steroid anabolics in the world. The prohibited substance is used to increase muscle mass and physical strength, being very popular between bodybuilders.

Antonio Trocoli displays a record with 12 wins and 3 losses and already fought on famous regional promotions like Legacy FC and Jungle Fight. The 28-year-old fighter from Brazil got the chance to fight for a UFC contract after getting two wins in a row. However, his last victory against Berg will now likely be overturned to a no-contest.

