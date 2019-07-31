Report | Johnny Walker set to return at UFC 244 in New York against Corey Anderson

It appears that a pivotal light heavyweight fight featuring Johnny Walker taking on Corey Anderson will take place at November’s UFC 244 event.

The news was first reported by “Combate” and confirmed by BJPenn.com.

Johnny Walker will return to the octagon for the first time since injuring his shoulder back in March. The Brazilian standout will have to be cleared by the NYSAC doctors prior to the event.

Johnny Walker made his name as fast as his performances in the octagon. With 3 fights in just 5 months, the 27-year-old has put the light heavyweight division on notice by knocking out Khalil Rountree in less than 2 minutes, Justin Ledet in just 15 seconds and Misha Cirkunov on 36 seconds. Now ranked #12 in the light heavyweight division, the Brazilian will make his return after injuring his own shoulder while celebrating his win against Cirkunov. That decision put Johnny Walker on the shelf for 8 months.

Corey Anderson will be looking to build off his recent momentum by beating the divisions hottest new prospect. With three wins in a row, “Overtime” defeated Patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira, and Ilir Latifi all by way of unanimous decision. Ranked 8th in the light heavyweight rankings, Corey Anderson will make a very good case for himself to compete for the title in the near feature if he is able to defeat Johnny Walker.

UFC 244 will be taking place at Madison Square Garden on November 2 in New York City.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Corey Anderson and Johnny Walker square off at MSG this fall? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom July 30, 2019