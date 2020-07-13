Cody Garbrandt says he has “unfinished business” with Petr Yan, promises to break him in 2 rounds

UFC bantamweight contender Cody Garbrandt believes that he has unfinished business with rival Petr Yan, promising that if they ever met inside the Octagon, he would finish him inside two rounds.

“No Love” is coming off the back of his first win since December 2016, as he was able to knock Raphael Assuncao out late in the second round back at UFC 250. Yan, on the other hand, is sitting at the top of the division after he finished Jose Aldo this past weekend to claim the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

The two men have had some notable disagreements over the course of the last year or so, and that has spilled over onto social media.

We have unfinished business!! I’ll break him in 2 rounds Ko him in the 3rd I want to break his will. https://t.co/tX7xl003qS — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 12, 2020

Let’s find out, we have unfinished business!! You only act tough when your rat looking friend got his camera out. https://t.co/EM3NEI5Ucq — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 12, 2020

Yan and Garbrandt had a verbal confrontation backstage at UFC 245 last December, in the wake of the Russian finishing Garbrandt’s long-time coach and friend Urijah Faber. Now, questions are being raised regarding whether or not they’ll end up squaring off for the Bantamweight Championship.

The popular opinion seems to be that Aljamain Sterling should be the one to get the first shot at the belt, but the popularity of Garbrandt could ensure that he skips the queue – to the dismay of many UFC fans around the globe.

Of course, Garbrandt hasn’t just been limiting his trash talk to the champion, as he’s also been engaging in a bit of banter with Sean O’Malley. While that could be a huge match-up for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the future, UFC president Dana White wasn’t so sure when he was recently asked about the idea.

“He is one of the kids we are focused on and have been since the ‘Contender Series,’” said White said on The Schmozone. “He had some issues he had to deal with the last couple of years, which is brutal. But it’s given him a chance to heal up and here we are.

“The problem is, you take a Sean O’ Malley…first of all he has been off for a couple of years, young kid, just coming in, like where does he goes from here? You got to give this kid a few more fights before he gets to Cody Garbrandt,” White added. “If he fought and beat Cody Garbrandt, then he’d break into the top five, and very few people in their careers break into the top five.”

