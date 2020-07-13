Jorge Masvidal shares scorecard for Volkanovski vs. Holloway rematch

Jorge Masvidal has shared his thoughts on the UFC 251 co-main event, a featherweight title rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Holloway and Volkanovski first fought in December of 2019. On that night, Volkanovski swiped the title from Holloway with a unanimous decision win. In the co-main event of last Saturday’s UFC 251 card, the pair ran it back. Volkanovski ended up winning by decision again, but this time around, the result generated widespread controversy, as many viewers felt Holloway did enough to win.

Masvidal, who came up short against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the UFC 251 main event, is among those who scored the fight for Holloway.

No doubt about it @BlessedMMA won his fight — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 13, 2020

“No doubt about it @BlessedMMA won his fight,” Masvidal wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Masvidal is certainly not in the minority here. Many other notable members of the MMA community scored the fight for Holloway, including UFC President Dana White.

“You can’t leave it to these guys. We’ve got some bad judging. I’m sure (Holloway) is devastated. Did anybody here score it for Volkanovski? Anybody? Nobody in the media? I don’t know. We’ll have to figure it out,” White said after UFC 251.

“Looks like we’ve got to tighten up our refs and judges here on Fight Island,” White added.

From here, it’s not clear who Jorge Masvidal will fight next. At the UFC 251 post-fight press conference, he explained that his priority is the matchups that will propel him back toward a title shot.

“Definitely whoever it takes but we’ll pick the right opponents,” Masvidal said post-fight. “I won’t fight a Joe Blow or an up and comer. We’ll make sure that it’s the right fight to get me to the title or whatever it is that I’ve got to do to get to the title.”

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal on this one? Did Max Holloway deserve the W at UFC 251?