Cody Garbrandt reacts after Deiveson Figueiredo submits Alex Perez at UFC 255

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt clearly tuned in to watch Deiveson Figueiredo square off with Alex Perez at UFC 255.

‘No Love’ was initially slated to challenge Figueiredo for his flyweight championship at tonight’s event, but was ultimately forced to withdraw from the contest after suffering a torn bicep in training.

With that, Alex Perez (24-6 MMA), who was initially slated to face Brandon Moreno, was promoted to main event status.

Ultimately Perez proved no match for the Brazilian champion. Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1 MMA) needed just 117-seconds to secure a fight-ending guillotine choke in the contests very first round.

While many fans and analysts were impressed by Figueiredo’s fourth consecutive stoppage victory, Cody Garbrandt was singing a different tune.

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 255 pay-per-view event ‘No Love’ spoke with ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto where he shared the following reaction to Deiveson Figueiredo’s submission victory over Alex Perez.

Spoke briefly to Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove). “Alex Perez was just someone they gave Figueiredo to build up our fight more. I knock that guy (Figueiredo) out in the first or second round. I’ll be ready by March.” — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 22, 2020

The UFC’s former bantamweight champion, Garbrandt (12-3 MMA), was most recently seen in action at UFC 250 where he scored a highlight reel knockout of Raphael Assuncao.

Although that victory had snapped a three-fight losing skid for ‘No Love’, Dana White and company believed Garbrandt was deserving of an immediate title shot at flyweight.

While Cody Garbrandt may be targeting a March return date, the UFC clearly has other plans for Deiveson Figueiredo in the meatime.

At tonight’s UFC 255 post-fight press conference Dana White revealed that Figueiredo would be making a quick turnaround to fight Brandon Moreno next month.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 22, 2020