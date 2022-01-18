Ciryl Gane shows off wicked elbow combinations ahead of UFC 270 title fight with Francis Ngannou (Video)

Ciryl Gane is flaunting his immaculate striking prior to Saturday’s UFC 270 event, showing off some nasty elbow combinations.

Gane (10-0 MMA), the UFC’s current interim heavyweight title holder, will meet his former training partner and reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA) in this weekend’s highly anticipated main event.

The undefeated Frenchman is known for his technical striking and that talent appears to be in peak form ahead of UFC 270.

As seen in the video clip below (via @SpinningMMA), Ciryl Gane has been training some nasty four-strike elbow combinations with his coach Fernand Lopez.

Gane captured the promotions interim heavyweight title at UFC 265 by defeating Derrick Lewis. He will now look to replicate that result by dethroning ‘The Predator’ this Saturday in Sin City.

Francis Ngannou, meanwhile, has not competed since winning the UFC heavyweight championship with a knockout victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. Ngannou has been embroiled in a bitter and very public contract dispute with UFC President Dana White (see more on that here).

“I will not fight for $500,000 [or] $600,000 anymore. It’s over (after UFC 270).” Ngannou said. “I took this fight for personal reasons, because I want to make sure that regardless of (whether) it’s fair, I can make my case that I have completed the fights.”

Whoever emerges victorious between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 will have the honor of calling themselves “the undisputed baddest man on the planet”.

Who are you picking to win Saturday’s UFC 270 main event between Gane and Ngannou? Share your picks in the comment section PENN Nation!